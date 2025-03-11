AIADMK member holds Congress responsible for introducing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, attacks DMK

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) AIADMK member M Thambidurai on Tuesday attacked DMK for joining hands with the Congress that introduced Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

During a discussion on the working of the Education Ministry, Thambidurai asked the Centre to share the number of CBSE schools which the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has requested for setting up in the state.

"Who is responsible for the three-language formula? It is the Congress government. Who introduced Hindi? Congress government. Why are they (DMK) continuing with the Congress?" Thambidurai said.

DMK has opposed the Centre's move to introduce Hindi in the course curriculum under National Education Policy.

"They (Congress) brought the UGC nominee and also the three language formula, Hindi imposition. All done by the Congress government. Now they (DMK) have joined them (Congress) and are playing a game," Thambidurai said.