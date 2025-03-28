AIADMK members evicted en masse from TN Assembly

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) The AIADMK members were evicted en masse from Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday after they created ruckus immediately after the Question Hour, leading to Speaker M Appavu to order their eviction.

Shortly after the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to raise a specific issue before the House but Appavu dissuaded saying the LoP could take up the matter only after obtaining prior permission from the Chair.

The main opposition legislators, however, took exception to the Speaker's ruling and insisted that Palaniswami be allowed to speak. However, Appavu remained firm and asked Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to commence his reply to the House.

As Udhayanidhi stood up, the AIADMK members created ruckus, stalling the reply.

With the opposition members unrelenting, the Speaker ordered the Assembly marshals to evict them for disrupting the House proceedings. PTI JSP SA