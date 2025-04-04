AIADMK MLAs stage walk out from Assembly over law and order issue

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Assembly on Friday after they were not permitted to raise a law and order issue.

Immediately after the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stood up and sought to raise an issue pertaining to law and order. However, Speaker M Appavu declined to allow it and said a notice given by the party's Deputy Leader R B Udayakumar in this regard was rejected.

"Hence, the member cannot speak on an issue which, was disapproved," Appavu said.

At this, the AIADMK legislators stood up and demanded that their leader be permitted to speak. But as the Speaker remained firm, the members walked out of the House raising slogans condemning the Speaker.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami condemned the attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar's house here. Recently a gang barged into his house and allegedly dumped sewage and human faeces, apart from verbally abusing his mother.

"We strongly condemn such an inhumane act. No person having faith in democracy will tolerate it. This incident is the height of cruelty and anarchy. Strict legal action should be taken against those involved in this crime," Palaniswami said.

The former Chief Minister said he tried to draw the Speaker's attention to the need for ensuring protection to journalists but was disallowed to speak. PTI JSP ADB KH