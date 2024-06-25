AIADMK MLAs suspended from TN assembly for a day following 'ruckus' over hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Members of the opposition AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were suspended for a day on Tuesday for allegedly creating a ruckus after they tried to raise the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour.

Chief Minister M K Stalin recalled that the house had already debated the issue in detail, and he had outlined the steps taken by the government following the tragedy.

As many as 58 persons have died so far after consuming illicit arrack on June 19 in Kallakurichi, and several dozens of people are still under treatment in various hospitals.

Stalin alleged the main opposition party was indulging in "planned activities" in the house, unable to stomach his party DMK-led alliance winning "40/40", netting all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just-concluded elections.

With the AIADMK trying to raise the issue once again during Question Hour at the start of the house proceedings and remaining steadfast over the demand, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction.

Later, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru moved a resolution seeking the suspension of those opposition members who indulged in the "ruckus", for the rest of the session, but this was altered to suspension for a day following Stalin's intervention.

Accordingly, the house adopted a resolution and it was "unanimous", the speaker said.

He said all those AIADMK members who raised slogans and acted in a way impeding the proceedings were being suspended "only for today" from the attending the house proceedings.

Chief Minister Stalin explained that immediately after the incident was reported in Kallakurichi, he initiated prompt measures, including constituting an enquiry commission, transferring the case to Crime Branch CID and ensuring the arrest of about 20 persons, besides seeking a detailed report from the DGP and home secretary.

In addition, Rs 10 lakh each was provided as compensation to the kin of the deceased and relief was also extended to the injured, he said.

Further, the district collector was transferred and the ADGP (prohibition) was put on compulsory wait while the superintendent of police and other officials were suspended, he added.

In spite of all these efforts, the Leader of the Opposition is demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Stalin said.

"Strangely, the same Palaniswami, who once obtained a stay against a CBI enquiry in a case initiated by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi against him, is now showing sudden trust on the central agency and wants it to inquire into the Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident,” the chief minister said, mocking the LoP. PTI JSP SA ANE