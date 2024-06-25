AIADMK MLAs suspended from TN Assembly proceedings for a day following 'ruckus' over hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Members of the opposition AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were suspended for a day on Tuesday for allegedly creating ruckus after they tried to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during the Question Hour.

Chief Minister M K Stalin recalled the House had already debated the issue in detail, where he had outlined the government steps into the tragedy that has claimed 58 lives so far. He alleged the main opposition party was indulging in such "planned activities" unable to stomach his party DMK-led alliance winning "40/40,' netting all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just concluded elections.

With the AIADMK trying to raise the issue once again during the Question Hour at the start of the proceedings and remaining steadfast over the demand, Speaker M Appavu ordered for their eviction.

Later, Municipal Administration minister K N Nehru moved a resolution seeking suspension of those opposition members who had indulged in 'ruckus' for the rest of the session, but this was altered for a day following Stalin's intervention.

Accordingly, the House adopted a resolution and it was 'unanimous,' the Speaker said.

He said all those AIADMK members who raised slogans and acted in a way impeding the proceedings were being suspended "only for today" from the attending the House.