AIADMK MLAs walkout from Assembly allegedly for not being allowed to raise public issues

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that his party members were denied opportunities to raise issues of public concern in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and staged a walkout in protest.

The party men who were clad in black shirts, and the women lawmakers in black sarees, as a mark of protest against being disallowed from raising issues, joined Palaniswami in trooping out of the House.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, Leader of Opposition Palaniswami said when the AIADMK members Dr C Vijayabaskar and S S Agri Krishnamurthy separately raised important issues, recently, their speeches were not telecast live.

"Whenever our members raise important issues, their speeches are blacked out but the speeches of the ruling DMK members and their allies are telecast live. Why this partiality?" Palaniswami asked.

In the Assembly, after the AIADMK MLAs walked out, CM M K Stalin remarked in a lighter vein "I am glad they came clad in black shirts and not in saffron." PTI JSP ROH