AIADMK MP approaches HC to restrain state govt from introducing scheme in living personality's name

Chennai, July 31 (PTI) Madras High Court, hearing a plea that sought to restrain the state government from introducing or rebranding any scheme in the name of any living personality on Thursday said any new scheme to be introduced by the Tamil Nadu government should be strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivatsava and Justice Sunder Mohan gave the directive orally while hearing Public Interest Litigation filed by AIADMK MP CeV Shanmugam and advocate Iniyan.

In his petition, Shanmugam sought to restrain the state government from introducing/rebranding any scheme in the name of any living personality pending the disposal of his Writ Petition.

He also sought a direction to the Election Commission of India and the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising to take necessary action against the DMK political party under Paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 and consequently forbear the state government from using the name "Stalin" in relation to the activities of the scheme emanating from G.O. (Ms) No. 390, Public (Mudhalvarin Mugavari) Department, dated 19.06.2025 and thus render justice.

When the petitions came up for hearing, Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for Shanmugam, submitted that the state government had introduced a scheme under the name "Ungaludan Stalin".

An advertisement was also issued in which the photographs of three ideological leaders of the ruling party were published. The advertisement also carried the name of the Chief Minister and the DMK party election symbol. This was totally in violation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the orders of the ECI. Therefore, the petitioner sent a representation to take action. But, there was no response, he added.

He also said on August 2, the state government will be introducing another scheme. Therefore, the DMK party should be restrained from repeating the same in the forthcoming advertisement, he added.

Advocate General P S Raman submitted that the photograph of the chief minister was allowed. The Supreme Court clarified it when it reviewed its earlier order. The advertisement, which the petitioner relied upon, was not the advertisement given by the state government, he added.

Showing a copy of an advertisement given by the state government, Raman said there was no party symbol in the advertisement. Moreover, it carried a DIPR code at the right side bottom, he added.

When the bench asked Vijay Narayan from where the petitioner got the advertisement, he said the petitioner got it from a Twitter handle.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the DMK party, submitted that the petitioners projected a false case. It was politically motivated, he added.

The bench asked the State government and the ECI to file their counters within a week. Thereafter, within three days, the petitioner should file his rejoinder. Thereafter, it will take up the case for final hearing, the bench added.