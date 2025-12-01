AIADMK MP flags air pollution in Delhi-NCR in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) An AIADMK member in the Rajya Sabha expressed concern over severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, saying that children are coughing, senior citizens are struggling to breathe, and hospitals are reporting a rise in asthma and respiratory cases.

AIADMK member M Thambidurai, during the zero hour, said every year claims are made that things will improve, but the crisis returns every winter.

"Children are coughing, senior citizens are struggling to breathe, and many people are avoiding outdoor work because the air is simply not safe. Schools are to shut down again. Hospitals are reporting a rise in asthma and respiratory cases," Thambidurai said.

He said people are living with masks even inside their homes, which is not normal anymore.

"What is most disappointing is that despite so many meetings, committees and codirections, the ground situation has hardly improved," he noted.

Thambidurai said that stubble burning continues, dust from construction is everywhere, waste burning is happening openly, and the traffic pollution remains unchecked.

"Sir, it is also surprising that vehicles that had already completed their permitted life have been allowed to run for one year, one more year, which will add to the problem," he said.

The AIADMK member urged the government to treat the situation as an emergency.

"We need strong and coordinated action, not just temporary steps, for people of the Delhi NCR. I am also facing a similar problem in my throat, and that is why I am raising this issue here," Thambidurai said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL