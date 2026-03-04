AIADMK nominates Thambidurai for RS polls, allots one seat to PMK

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday nominated its sitting MP M Thambidurai for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, while allotting a seat to its ally, the PMK.

Following a decision by the party, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami informed that Thambidurai would be renominated.

The party has allotted one seat to PMK (Anbumani faction) which is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the state, the release said.

Of the six seats from Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK can secure four based on its current strength in the Assembly while the AIADMK can win two seats. The last date for filing of nominations is March 5. PTI JSP JSP KH