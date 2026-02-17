AIADMK protests against TN interim budget, calls it 'wordplay'

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK slammed the interim budget for 2026-27 as "wordplay" and claimed that it "deceived" the people.

The party legislators who turned up for the presentation of the interim budget estimates by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, displayed invitation cards for an "ear-piercing ceremony" outside the Assembly House to symbolically claim that the budget was "deceptive." "Kaadhu Kuthuvathu" (invitation) though referred to an ear piercing ceremony in Tamil language, the phrase is also a metaphor to mean deceive or trick.

The AIADMK MLAs displayed the invitations for the "grand ear piercing ceremony" officiated by the chief minister with the finance minister performing the ceremony. The cards stated that presentation covers containing cash could be given as gifts symbolically indicating the hike in property tax, water tax, and electricity bills.

Later, speaking to reporters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said as in the past the budget did not contain anything concrete for the people.

"It lacked substance and is merely wordplay... attractive like a fig but rotten inside," Palaniswami alleged.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, "the DMK's last deceptive self-promotion interim budget" focused entirely on criticising the BJP-led Central government, but failed to hide the failures of their so-called "Dravidian Model" governance.

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai termed the budget as "historic" and said allocations were made for all sectors without bias. PTI JSP JSP KH