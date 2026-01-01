AIADMK receives over 10,000 applications seeking party tickets to contest assembly polls

Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) The AIADMK received over 10,000 application forms from party aspirants, including about 2,000 who wanted their general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest from their constituencies, the party said on Thursday.

The AIADMK received overwhelming response from party members seeking tickets to contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala early this year.

“A total of 10,175 applications were received from party members seeking tickets to contest the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Among them, 2,187 had expressed the desire for the general secretary to contest from their respective constituencies,” a release from the party said.

The process of issuing the application forms commenced at the AIADMK state headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Road, here on December 15 and it went on till December 23.

Due to overwhelming response from its members, the AIADMK extended the deadline to December 31.

The opposition AIADMK is the first among political parties in the state to conclude its initial process of involving the party members in the selection of candidates.