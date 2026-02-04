AIADMK releases second set of poll promises, including hike in pension, loan waiver

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday released the second set of poll promises, including a hike in monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and waiver of education loans.

"Under the social security pension scheme, the monthly assistance provided to senior citizens, widows, destitutes, differently abled persons and transgenders will be raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 when AIADMK forms government in the state" Palaniswami said in a party statement here.

As a livelihood suport measure, three free LPG gas cylinders would be provided to ration card holders every year.

Reiterating his earlier comment, he said that if a bull-tamer loses his life during Jallikattu (bull taming sport), a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the family.

Rs 2 lakh would be provided to those sustaining injuries during the bull taming, he said.

Aimed at encouraging the sport, Palaniswami said a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to host Jallikattu events in government-authorised locations.

He said the current practice of registering online for the Jallikattu event would be abolished, and the previous manual system would be restored.

Interest-free loans would be provided to women belonging to minority communities for setting up their own businesses.

Those loans borrowed by differently-abled persons from Cooperative banks would be waived, he added.

On January 17, Palaniswami rolled out the first set of poll promises, signalling the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections. PTI VIJ ADB