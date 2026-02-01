AIADMK says high-speed rail, measures for SMEs will benefit Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hailed the Union Budget proposals and said it will lead to growth and several initiatives would benefit Tamil Nadu.

Citing specific initiatives, Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, said it will benefit Tamil Nadu's textile hubs such as Tiruppur, Karur and proposals like high speed rail corridors linking Chennai will bring big change.

The AIADMK top leader said proposals of a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and the Rs 2,000 crore top up to Self-Reliant India Fund to support micro enterprises will benefit Tamil Nadu.

The ex-CM welcomed importance to Ayurveda in the Budget. PTI VGN VGN KH