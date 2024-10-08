AIADMK senior leader Thalavai Sundaram temporarily relieved from party posts

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) In a disciplinary action, senior AIADMK leader and legislator N Thalavai Sundaram was on Tuesday 'temporarily relieved' from his posts, the party said.

The action against Sundaram comes days after he allegedly flagged off a rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kanniyakumari district. In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, without directly referring to Sundaram taking part in the RSS event, said there was 'information' that he had conducted himself in a way that contradicted policies, objectives, and rules of the party.

Since the matter warrants an enquiry, Sundaram has been 'temporarily relieved' from the posts of party's organising secretary and Kanyakumari east district secretary.

Sundaram, a former state minister, was elected from the Kanniyakumari constituency in the 2021 Assembly election. The AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP in 2023. PTI JSP JSP VGN