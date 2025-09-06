AIADMK senior Sengottaiyan courts trouble, removed from party posts

Chennai: AIADMK senior K A Sengottaiyan, who demanded party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, to take back into the AIADMK fold all those who left the party, was stripped of his party posts on Saturday.

A brief statement from the party said that Palanisami has removed Sengottaiyan from the posts of (state) organising secretary and Erode rural west district secretary.

During his "open talk" with the media in Erode, Sengottaiyan had asked Palaniswami to initiate steps to bring about a unification among the expelled leaders within ten days.