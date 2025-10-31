AIADMK senior Sengottaiyan expelled from party a day after he met ousted leaders

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) AIADMK senior and Gobichettipalayam legislator K A Sengottaiyan has been expelled from the party on Friday, a day after he made an appearance with the ousted leaders in Ramanathapuram district.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Sengottaiyan has been removed from the primary membership of the party and appealed to party members not to have any ties with him.

The former state minister was stripped of his party posts in September for serving an ultimatum to Palaniswami to take back into the party fold all those who have been expelled from AIADMK.

On October 30, sidelined Sengottaiyan met former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran at Pasumpon (Ramanathapuram district) during the Guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar. Later, accompanied by Panneerselvam, he met V K Sasikala, former interim general secretary, who was expelled from the AIADMK along with her nephew Dhinakaran.

"Sengottaiyan conducted himself contrary to the party's principles, objectives, and policies, and brought disrepute and disgrace to the party," Palaniswami said in the statement.

"His association with the expelled persons, despite knowing fully well that no ties should be kept with them, tarnished the party's reputation. Hence, he is removed from all responsibilities, including his position as a primary member with immediate effect," Palaniswami said. PTI JSP JSP KH