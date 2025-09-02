AIADMK senior Sengottaiyan says he will speak openly, fuels speculation of rift in party

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sep 2 (PTI) Former AIADMK Minister K A Sengottaiyan held a meeting with his supporters here on Tuesday and later informed that he would speak "openly" on September 5.

Though he declined to say anything further on the topic, Sengottaiyan told reporters that he would speak candidly to the media.

His terse statement, that too after holding a closed-door meeting with his supporters at his farmhouse in Gobichettipalayam, fueled speculation of a fresh rift in the AIADMK.

"I will speak openly at the AIADMK party office in Gobichettipalayam on September 5. Do wait and see what I have to say," he told reporters, refusing to elaborate further.

The senior leader, who has been maintaining a low profile since a difference of opinion emerged between him and party members over not keeping the portraits of the party's iconic leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, at the felicitation of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in February.

The event was organised at Annur by the AIADMK to celebrate the completion of the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project during which Palaniswami was felicitated. Sengottaiyan abstained from the function and later had preferred not to attend the Assembly session for a brief while. His conspicuous absence had triggered speculation of a rift in the party. PTI JSP KH