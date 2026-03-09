AIADMK slams TN govt over 'custodial death' of 26-year-old man

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) Mar 9 (PTI) Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has claimed brutal torture of a 26 year-old history-sheeter, who died allegedly while in police custody recently.

The party has strongly condemned the incident while Tamil Nadu police maintained that the death was due to health complications following injuries sustained during an attempt to evade arrest.

The AIADMK, through its official social media channels, has raised serious allegations against the state police, categorising the incident as "custodial death". The party claimed that Akash Delison, an engineering graduate from a Scheduled Caste background, was subjected to brutal torture after being picked up for questioning.

It alleged that the police's claim that the youth sustained injuries by falling off a bridge was a "pretext" to cover up physical assault that occurred in a forest area during the investigation.

According to a statement issued by the office of the state Director General of Police on Sunday, Delison was a known history-sheeter with multiple pending cases and one for attempt to murder.

He was wanted for an assault on March 6, where he and an accomplice allegedly attacked two individuals with weapons with the intent to murder. During the arrest process, Delison sustained severe leg injuries after falling off a bridge while attempting to escape, police said.

He was treated at the Sivaganga Medical College and later remanded to judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate, Manamadurai, until March 18. On the Magistrate's direction, he was shifted to the Convict Ward at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, on March 7.

On the morning of March 8, stated the release, Delison experienced breathing difficulties while undergoing treatment. Despite attempts by a medical team to revive him, he succumbed at approximately 5.45am.

While the police claimed that the accused was under medical supervision and judicial remand at the time of his death, the AIADMK sought for accountability, citing the family's claims that the deceased had informed them of being beaten prior to his remand.

In the 'X' post, the main opposition party alleged that Delison had informed his mother of the police beatings prior to his death.

Following the news of his passing, family members and locals staged a road protest in Manamadurai demanding justice and a transparent investigation. The AIADMK has called upon the state government to take responsibility for the "recurring" instances of custodial deaths and has demanded a high-level probe into the conduct of the involved officers. PTI JR JR SA