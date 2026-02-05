AIADMK slams TN min over remarks on migrant workers, nothing derogatory, says DMK

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister M R K Panneerselvam's remarks on migrant workers from north has earned the criticism of opposition AIADMK, even as the DMK insisted he did not say anything wrong or derogatory about such persons in the state.

The minister only highlighted their plight on how the BJP ruled states treated their people, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said on Thursday.

Addressing DMK partymen at an event in Chengalpattu near here recently, Panneerselvam said that north Indian workers come to Tamil Nadu to clean tables, sell pani puri and for construction work because they have studied only Hindi.

Stating that the minister's remarks were "highly condemnable," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said people came to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood, but they were given a raw deal.

"You would have seen how a migrant worker from Odisha was beaten. And he went back. And you would have also known that a couple and their child from Bihar were murdered. They don't get a safe home for contributing to the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu economy, that's how they are treated," he told PTI Videos.

A majority of the brown collared work was taken care of by the migrant workers who contributed significantly to the state economy.

"That's why we proudly say that Tamil Nadu is second largest economy in India and making such derogatory remarks clearly shows the mindset of DMK," Sathyan said.

The state always took pride in saying "Vandharai Vaazha Vaikkum Thamizhagam", which meant it shelters anybody who comes to Tamil Nadu in search of living and livelihoods, he stressed.

Contending that the Agriculture minister did not belittle the migrant workers from the north, DMK leader Elangovan said the situation of north Indian workers coming to Tamil Nadu for employment was because the government there did not provide proper education and employment opportunities for its people.

"No, no, its about the other states treating their people. They are not giving proper education. Their system of education is against their growth. That's why they are coming here. Tamil Nadu is providing good education and employment and is also treating people from other states in a decent way," he said.

In fact, this was what Panneerselvam had highlighted. The situation in the BJP-ruled states was not like in Tamil Nadu.

"They are not giving good education or employment. They don't care about their people because BJP is a religious group and not political," he charged.

The minister had said that the BJP was not for the people of the country.

"He didn't mean anything wrong. They come here to work because the BJP-ruled states do not give proper education," Elangovan said responding to the minister's controversial remarks. PTI JSP JSP SA