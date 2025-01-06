AIADMK students wing members detained for bid to stage protest in front of Anna University

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Scores of AIADMK Students’ wing members were detained by the police here on Monday when they attempted to stage a protest in front of Anna University here demanding justice for a student sexually assaulted on the university campus in December last year.

The protesters made a bid to distribute black bands to the students and public as a mark of support to the affected students and to garner the attention of the state government to arrest the real perpetrator, an AIADMK member said.

Police, however, detained all of them as they were denied permission to hold the protest. They would be released later in the day, police said.

Condemning the arrest, AIADMK Students’ Wing secretary Singai G Ramachandran sought to know why the ruling DMK government was afraid of ‘black'.

“Why are they afraid of black bands? Who is that Sir, the arrested man had purportedly referred to?” Ramachandran asked before being bundled into a police vehicle.

The AIADMK led by its general secretary has been protesting against the sexual assault on the Anna University student and has been holding state-wide protests since December 2024, demanding the arrest of the real culprit.

Police had already arrested one person in connection with the case. PTI JSP ROH