AIADMK throws weight behind fishermen, to take part in hunger strike

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) The AIADMK will take part in the hunger strike to be held by fishermen in Thoothukudi district on September 9 to urge the Central and State governments to take immediate steps for the release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, the party said on Saturday.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party chief and Leader of Opposition said that his party leaders Kadambur C Raju, SP Shanmuganathan and ST Chellapandian, all former ministers, will take part in the hunger strike.

On August 5, 2024, as many as 22 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for alleged poaching. Two of their boats were also seized.

Palaniswami, a former chief minister, blamed both the State and Central governments over the issue. PTI VGN KH