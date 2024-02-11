AIADMK to hold protest on Feb 16 demanding better facilities in Villupuram

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is set to hold a protest on February 16 against the DMK government for allegedly failing to take up any developmental projects in Villupuram district, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

The main opposition party in the state urged the Villupuram district administration to construct storm-water drains, as part of a project that was introduced during AIADMK rule.

Slamming the DMK for its disinterest in implementing developmental projects in Villupuram district, which has an AIADMK MLA (R Lakshmanan), Palaniswami, in a party statement, said that the poor infrastructure, particularly damaged roads in the district, have led to frequent accidents in the region.

"The AIADMK Villupuram unit will hold a protest on February 16 criticising the DMK government and will urge the administration to implement various developmental projects," he said.

Former Minister and MP C Ve Shanmugham would lead the agitation in Dindivanam, Palaniswami said and appealed to the cadres and people of Villupuram to take part in large numbers for the protest on that day. PTI VIJ ANE