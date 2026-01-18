AIADMK to hold 'Veera Vanakka Naal' meetings on Jan 25

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the student wing of the opposition party will observe 'Veera Vanakka Naal' on January 25 to honour the language martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu in 1965.

A list of speakers who would visit the districts to address public meetings was also released in a party statement issued on Sunday.

"To commemorate and pay tribute to the language martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle against the imposition of the Hindi language, the Veera Vanakka Naal meetings will be held on behalf of the AIADMK Student wing on January 25. It is our duty to pay respects to those who laid down their lives," Palaniswami said and called on various affiliated units of the party to take part in the meetings.

MLAs, former Ministers, former MLAs, affiliated wings of the party would take part in the public meetings that would be held in the districts across the State.

Palaniswami appealed to party workers to hold a rally on behalf of the student wing on January 25 and pay floral tributes to the portraits of those people who had laid down their lives during the anti-Hindi agitation.

Some of the party leaders, including former Minister and party deputy general secretary K P Munuswami, party treasurer and Dindigul district secretary 'Dindigul' C Srinivasan, former Minister Natham R Viswanathan have been nominated to take part in the public meetings.