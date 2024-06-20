AIADMK to stage protest demanding Tamil Nadu CM's resignation over hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Opposition party AIADMK will hold statewide protests on June 24 demanding that Chief Minister M K Stalin step down taking moral responsibility for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the party said on Thursday.

The protests, which would be held in all district headquarters, will condemn the ruling DMK for failing to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the state.

"A massive protest will be organised on June 24 at 10 am to demand that Chief Minister M K Stalin take moral responsibility for the Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident which claimed several lives, and resign," AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The former chief minister alleged that about 200 persons from Karunapuram area had consumed the illicit arrack.

The protest is being held to also prompt the state government to take appropriate measures to prevent hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said and urged his party cadres to participate in the agitation in large numbers. PTI JSP ANE