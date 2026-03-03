New Delhi (PTI): AIADMK will soon commence the seat-sharing talks with its allies, its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday and asserted that there was no confusion in the party-led NDA in the state as speculated in the media.

There seems to be confusion only in the DMK combine and it is not sure whether the Congress will continue in the alliance or not, he said.

“We have formed a resurgent alliance in Tamil Nadu, and the AIADMK-led NDA will ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly election and the AIADMK will form the government,” Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, told reporters in the national capital before leaving for Chennai.

He had called on BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on March 2 and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu and on facing the poll together.

“We will begin the seat-sharing talks with our allies,” he said in reply to a question and added there was no need to rush as the poll schedule was yet to be notified.

Asked if any new parties would join the NDA, the former CM replied, “There’s a likelihood of some parties joining soon. We are in talks now.”

On whether the party announced by expelled leader V K Sasikala would also join, he shot back, “there was no discussion on this.”