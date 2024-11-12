AIADMK unable to stomach people's backing for DMK, says TN CM

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "stooping down to a political low" in targeting the DMK regime as he was in turmoil over the people's backing for the ruling dispensation.

The fact that people were on the DMK's side "spoke volumes about the opposition camp's turmoil," he said referring to his recent "fruitful visits" to Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts.

During the brief sojourn, he had unveiled plans to provide employment for the youth, and his government was involved in efforts aimed at facilitating job opportunities to youngsters in their own districts, Stalin said in a letter addressed to his party workers.

"Following the fruitful visits to Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts, I will visit Perambalur and Ariyalur districts on November 14 and 15. The Taiwan-based Dean Shoes is set to begin its factory in Ariyalur and this ensure jobs for the people of both the districts," the Chief Minister said.

The Dravidian model of governance regularly doled out welfare programmes to the people and this was also the reason why people received him with happiness whenever he visited any district, he said.

"Some are unable to stomach the people's overwhelming response to the DMK government. Hence, their rant. Let them continue, we will set a record," Stalin said in the letter. PTI JSP ROH