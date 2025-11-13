AIADMK urges TN govt to move TIDEL Park out of Rasipuram college campus

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government shift the TIDEL Park project out of the Thiruvalluvar Arts and Science College campus in Rasipuram in the interest of the students.

Stating that the proposal to establish TIDEL Park on the college campus would not be in the students’ best interests, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the project would not ensure a safe environment for the students.

"People in the area are concerned that there will not be adequate security for the students if the project comes up. I strongly condemn the DMK-led Stalin government for failing to fulfill the demands of the people," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The party will express its opposition to the TIDEL Park project on the college campus by staging a demonstration on November 17 in front of the college in Rasipuram.

The protest will also demand that the state government relocate the project, he added. PTI JSP SSK