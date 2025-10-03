AIADMK will shatter Stalin’s dream of winning 200 seats in Assembly poll: Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s dream of his DMK winning 200 seats in next year’s Assembly election will be shattered, said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The huge turnout of people at the political rallies he has been addressing throughout the state, especially in the Harur Assembly constituency, was a grim reminder to Stalin that the DMK will be defeated by the AIADMK combine by winning ten seats more than the DMK’s target, he said.

"Look at the huge crowd that had gathered in Dharmapuri district’s Harur Assembly constituency @mkstalin, this gathering of the people is proof that the AIADMK alliance will win 210 seats next year, shattering your dream of winning 200 seats," AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on Friday referring to his October 2 rally in the constituency.

DMK president Stalin had made 525 promises in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly poll, but failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of the assurances figured in the manifesto. But he misled, claiming that DMK had fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises.

"They neither give subsidies for LPG cylinders nor cancel education loans nor give additional sugar through the fair price shops. They did not reduce the prices of petrol and diesel," Palaniswami claimed.

Instead, Rs 10 was additionally collected per liquor bottle and Rs 22,000 crore were misappropriated in four years, the AIADMK general secretary alleged.

Once the @AIADMKOfficial forms the government again, I promise that the government order issued during the previous AIADMK regime to construct the Harur Kumaran Dam, which was shelved by the DMK government, will be completed," he said.

Also, the request from farmers to divert the surplus water from the Thenpennai River to feed the 93 lakes in Harur will definitely be considered, Palaniswami added. PTI JSP JSP ADB