AIADMK's iconic leader MGR remembered

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) The AIADMK members led by their general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, clad in black shirts and the party women in black sarees, paid homage to their iconic leader and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his 37th death anniversary here on Tuesday.

A large number of party workers came in a silent procession to the MGR memorial on the Marina beach and paid their respects.

Hailing MGR as an "unparalleled Dravidian hero" Palaniswami administered a pledge resolving to install the golden rule of the "revolutionary leader" Ramachandran (January 17, 1917 - December 24, 1987). PTI JSP ROH