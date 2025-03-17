AIADMK's no confidence motion against TN Speaker Appavu defeated

Chennai:The main opposition AIADMK on Monday moved a resolution seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu from his office and it was defeated with the ruling DMK and its allies opposing the motion.

While 63 members supported it, 154 MLAs voted against the motion.

In the absence of Appavu, deputy Speaker K Pitchandi held the proceedings.

Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy, listing several incidents in the Assembly, alleged Appavu acted partially.

CM Stalin opposed the resolution.

"People will laugh at such a motion being moved by those who have lost their confidence," he said lashing out at the main opposition.

While initially a voice vote was held, the AIADMK later insisted on division of votes, a demand which the Chair heeded to.

After the voting, Pitchandi announced that 63 members were in favour of the motion, and154 MLAs were against it.

The no-confidence motion was subsequently defeated.

Expelled AIADMK leaders, former CM O Panneersevam and R Vaithilingam extended their support to the motion.