AIADMK's poll promises are 'photocopy' of DMK schemes: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa has flayed the opposition AIADMK, dismissing their newly announced poll promises as mere "stickers" pasted over existing DMK government initiatives.

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister for Industries claimed that the AIADMK has a regular practice of "photocopying" the DMK manifesto.

"In every election, the DMK's manifesto stands out as a hero. It has become a regular practice for the AIADMK to simply photocopy it (DMK's manifesto) and release it as their own," he said.

He called the opposition party's latest announcements as a "duplicate report" of the schemes already active under Chief Minister M K Stalin's 'Dravidian Model' government.

Referring to the manifesto released by the DMK during the 2021 elections, Rajaa said Edapadi K Palaniswami had argued that the promises could not be fulfilled because of the financial situation of the State.

"Our Chief Minister has not only advanced Tamil Nadu across all sectors but has also successfully implemented every single thing the Opposition leader said could not be done," he said.

The Minister's reaction follows the announcement made by Palaniswami during the 109th birth anniversary celebrations of party founder M G Ramachandran on January 17.

Palaniswami's poll promises include a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to every family ration card holder, free bus rides for men travelling in city buses, among others. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH