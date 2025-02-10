AIADMK's votes have got transferred to DMK: Law Minister S Regupathy

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) DMK leader and Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday said the prinicipal opposition party, the AIADMK's votes have got transferred to his party in the bypoll held to the Erode East Assembly constituency, in which his party emerged the winner.

Speaking to reporters, Regupathy, answering a question on continuous electoral losses for the AIADMK, said it was a loss for that party and the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"Edappadi Palaniswami's leadership has failed and he has lost in 11 elections," the minister said apparently referring to elections held in Tamil Nadu since 2017, which includes bypolls to various constituencies, civic polls, the Lok Sabha (2019, 2024) and the 2021 State Assembly election. Palaniswami was the chief minister from 2017 to 2021.

Further, Regupathy, referring to votes secured by the AIADMK in Erode in the last year Lok Sabha polls (29.79 per cent, while DMK's share was 51.43), he said that all such votes of main opposition have got transferred only to the DMK.

It proves that the voters of the main opposition party are prepared to vote for the ruling party's candidates. "It is a victory for the Dravidian model of governance led by our leader Chief Minister M K Stalin," he said.

DMK's VC Chandhirakumar (1,15,709 votes--74.7 per cent) was the winning candidate in the bypoll to the Erode East segment, for which the result was declared on February 8, 2025. Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi was the runner-up and she bagged 24,151 votes (15.59 per cent). AIADMK and other mainstream parties, including the BJP, had boycotted the bypoll. The polling was held on February 5.

To a question on the caste census, the minister said that since the census is a subject matter under the Union government's domain as per the Constitutional scheme, a census exercise, even if undertaken by the state government would not be legally valid.

Pointing to some instances of state-based caste census exercises getting stayed by the Supreme Court, Regupathy said Tamil Nadu was, hence, not inclined to take the same route. PTI VGN VGN KH