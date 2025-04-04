AICC Ahmedabad session's tagline to be 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, Sangharsh'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced that its upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad will be themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh', with over 1,700 AICC elected and co-opted members attending the main conclave on April 9.

Briefing reporters after the third and final meeting of the party's top brass with District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said on April 8, an extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad will be attended by Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress parliamentary party leaders, council leaders, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, office-bearers of Congress parliamentary party office, former chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

Approximately 169 people will attend on the first day, he said.

"The All India Congress Committee session's theme is 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh'. This will be the tagline for the upcoming AICC session. The event is scheduled to take place on April 8-9, 2025 at Sabarmati riverbank in Ahmedabad," Venugopal said.

On April 8, the extended Congress Working Committee will meet at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial, he said.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both iconic figures born in Gujarat, Venugopal said.

On April 9, the AICC session will take place, with around 1,725 elected AICC members and co-opted members attending, along with MPs, ministers and other senior leaders, he said.

Translated into English, the tagline 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh' would mean 'Path of Justice: Resolve, Commitment and Struggle'.