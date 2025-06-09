AICC announces new office bearers for Telangana state unit of Congress

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) The AICC on Monday appointed vice presidents and general secretaries for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in an initiative that has been pending since B Mahesh Kumar Goud took over as the new state unit president in September, 2024.

According to a press release issued by AICC in Delhi, as many as 27 vice presidents and 69 general secretaries have been appointed to the TPCC.

The vice presidents include party Lok Sabha member K Raghuveer Reddy and MLC Balmoor Venkat.

Some of the prominent names in the list of general secretaries include MLAs Ch Parnika Reddy, Matta Ragamayee and Vedma Bojju.

Congress sources said women and social justice were given importance in the appointment of the TPCC office bearers.

Among the 27 vice presidents, eight belong to backward classes, while five are from SCs and two hail from STs. Three Muslims have been given vice president post, they said. PTI SJR SJR ADB