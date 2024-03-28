AICC appoints national office-bearers for its student wing NSUI

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The AICC on Thursday appointed the national office-bearers of the Congress' student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

The All India Congress Committee appointed eight general secretaries and 48 secretaries of NSUI, an official statement said.

The appointment was made after approval from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Among the appointees of general secretary's post are Ahraz Mulla, Ankush Bhatnagar, B Anulekha, Chunu Singh, Kunal Sehrawat, Kabir Ahamad, Nagesh Kariyappa and Rohit Rana.

The AICC also listed names of 48 students as general secretaries of NSUI. PTI SJJ KSS KSS