AICC constitutes core team for Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) The AICC has constituted a core committee for the KPCC for quick decision-making, ahead of the local body elections this year and the state assembly poll due in May 2026.

The core committee, which supersedes the jumbo-sized political affairs committee (PAC) in the state and other organisational structures, consists of several senior leaders, including veteran A K Antony.

The list, released by All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in Delhi on Friday, has 17 members.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, will be the convenor of the committee.

The decision to form a core committee for Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was taken at a recent meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had with senior leaders of the state party unit in Delhi.

Besides KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP, others in the committee include Congress Working Committee (CWC) invitee Ramesh Chennithala, CWC member Shashi Tharoor, K Sudhakaran MP, Kodikkunnil Suresh MP and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash MP.

Former KPCC presidents K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, M M Hassan, KPCC working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath, Shafi Parambil MP, and Mahila Congress leader and former MLA Shanimol Usman are the others in the committee.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had called Congress leaders in the state to Delhi for a meeting recently to discuss the rift among various leaders who were omitted from the list of state general secretaries after its reorganisation. PTI MVG MVG KH