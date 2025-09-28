AICC gen secy Venugopal calls ‘vote chori’ threat to India’s integrity

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said 'vote chori' is a threat to India’s integrity, accusing the Centre of "manipulating electoral rolls".

“The alleged vote chori and manipulation of electoral rolls have shaken people’s faith in the very foundation of democracy,” he said in a post on 'X'.

Venugopal joined the nationwide 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thief, give up the seat) signature and door-to-door campaign launched by the party on the issue.

He took part in the campaign held in his ward, Kaithavana, in this coastal district on Sunday.

“Vote chori is not an isolated crime; it is part of a larger attack on our Constitution, weakening of our economy, systematic social injustice, and a threat to India’s integrity,” the Alappuzha MP alleged on his social media handle.

Across India, the Congress will collect five crore signatures against what it claimed was a “blatant assault on democracy,” Venugopal said.

Claiming the campaign is gaining momentum as a people’s movement, he called upon “every citizen who believes in democracy to join this struggle to defend the Constitution and save the soul of India.” PTI LGK SSK