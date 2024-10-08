National

AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir takes decisive lead against PDP rival

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir after casting his vote at a polling station during first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (File image)

Srinagar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Tuesday took an unassailable lead of more than 27,000 votes against his PDP rival in the Dooru assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Election Commission of India, Mir, a former minister, has secured 41,345 votes against the PDP's Mohammad Ashraf Malik who has polled 13,731 votes.

There is just one more round of counting left.

Mir had won the seat in 2002 and 2008, but lost it to the PDP's Farooq Ahmad Andrabi in 2014.

Congress Jammu and Kashmir Election Results Ghulam Ahmad Mir Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Subscribe