AICC prez Mallikarjun Kharge to attend booth-level party workers meeting today

NewsDrum Desk
Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a meeting of booth-level party workers in Telangana on Thursday, the party said.

Kharge will give guidance to the booth convenors, who played a key role in the party's success in recent Assembly polls, on gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said.

Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy earlier held a review meeting with party leaders and called upon the workers to turn up in large numbers.

Ministers and senior leaders will participate in the meeting. PTI SJR GDK SS

