AICC secretary P V Mohanan injured in road accident

Kottayam (Kerala): P V Mohanan, the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Kerala, and his driver sustained injuries in a road accident near Pala in this district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Pala - Ramapuram road when the vehicle, on the way to Kochi Airport, swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle, party sources said.

The sudden manoeuvre resulted in the car losing control and veering off the road.

Both Mohanan and the driver were promptly admitted to a private hospital in Pala. Their condition is said to be not serious, they added.

Mohanan was travelling to Kochi Airport to catch a flight to Goa, they said.