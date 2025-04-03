AICC session in Ahmedabad around foreign policy, education, quota issues

Mumbai: Foreign policy, education and implementation of reservations in private sector are likely to be discussed in the two-day All India Congress Committee session beginning in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on April 8, party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader is a member of the Drafting Committee for the session.

"There are six to seven issues on which the Congress' stand will be finalised during this session. Foreign policy, education, implementation of reservations in private sector, protection of quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs, inflation and commitment to ideology are among the focus areas," he told PTI.

"The Drafting Committee will meet to finalise its recommendations on April 7 in Ahmedabad. This report will be submitted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Political and economic resolutions will be discussed and adopted. The Congress is committed to protect the existing quota for SC/ST/OBCs. It also wants to ensure that insult of heroes of the freedom struggle should not go unpunished," Wadettiwar added.

The session is being held in Ahmedabad after 64 years, the Maharashtra Congress leader added.