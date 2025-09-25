Aid of Rs 2,230 cr provided to flood-hit farmers in Maharashtra so far, says Bawankule

Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said financial assistance of Rs 2,230 crore has been provided to the flood-affected farmers across the state so far.

Unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, earlier this week claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares. Rains also wreaked havoc in parts of Solapur district where standing crops, livestock, homes and businesses have suffered damages.

Opposition parties have demanded that the government declare a wet drought in the state.

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Revenue Minister Bawankule said, "Relief amount of Rs 2,230 crore has been distributed till now to the flood-affected farmers and the panchanama reports of damaged crops on another 17 lakh hectares have come. A Government Resolution (GR) on it is expected to be issued in a day or two." "We are working on providing immediate relief to the affected farmers and people. Efforts are underway to bring them out of this huge disaster and mitigate the losses," he said.

Many legislators, MPs, NGOs and business heads are working on helping the affected people, Bawankule said.

BJP legislators have also decided to contribute one month's salary for the cause of the flood affected people, he said.

The Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray have demanded that the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.

While the Congress sought compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for the affected farmers, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Centre announce an assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore for Marathwada. PTI CLS NP