Aid under 'Kanyadan Yojana' to be increased to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde

Palghar, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the financial aid under the state government's 'Kanyadan Yojana' will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

The scheme aims to empower women by providing them financial help for marriage.

A government resolution in this regard will be issued soon, the CM said at a gathering in Palghar on Saturday.

He also addressed concerns related to the tribal communities and said issues like 'gaothan' expansion, implementation of Forest Rights Act, extension of PESA Act benefits to Adivasis and Other Backward Classes would be looked into judiciously. PTI COR BNM BNM