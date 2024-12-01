AIDS-related deaths down by 79 pc, new HIV infections by 44 pc in 2023: Nadda

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) Deaths from AIDS in the country came down by 79 per cent while HIV infections fell by 44 per cent in 2023 and the country is committed to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Sunday.He was speaking at a function here on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Nadda said the renewed IDS response measures of 'test and treat' and universal viral load testing will be endorsed and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017 will be implemented in toto.

India has worked out a formula of "95-95-95" in view of the target of eliminating AIDS by 2030, he added.

"Ninety-five percent of the patients in the country should know that they are infected with HIV, 95 percent of the patients should get treatment and the "viral load" of 95 percent of the patients should be lessened by antiretroviral therapy medicines," he explained.

At present, 81 per cent of patients know they are infected with HIV, 88 per cent patients are being given treatment and the viral load of 97 per cent patients has reduced, the Union minister informed.

"In the year 2023, there has been 44 per cent reduction in new AIDS infections in the country, while AIDS-related deaths have reduced by 79 per cent," he said.

Nadda said the current prevalence of AIDS is 0.70 percent globally, whereas in India it was 0.20 percent, adding that after a long battle against AIDS, a strong medical system has been developed in the country to fight off this disease.

The Union Health Minister said the Centre is providing AIDS medicines to patients free of cost and also giving medicine to people instantly after they test positive for HIV.

Indian pharmaceutical companies were shipping the cheapest and most effective AIDS medicines to Africa, South Africa and Latin America, Nadda pointed out.

"Youth should take precautions while getting tattooed. Today we are getting to know that people are suffering from AIDS after getting tattoos. I want to make youth aware of this danger," he said.

The Union minister also urged people to set aside taboos associated with the disease and adopt a sensitive attitude towards those infected.

It should be ensured that there is no discrimination against HIV infected people in employment and other areas, Nadda asserted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the function. PTI HWP LAL BNM