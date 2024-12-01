AIDS-related deaths down by 79 pc, new HIV infections by 44 pc since 2010: Nadda

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) Deaths from AIDS in the country came down by 79 per cent while HIV infections fell by 44 per cent in 2023 when compared to 2010, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Speaking at a function here on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Nadda said the 44 per cent decrease in new HIV cases in India since 2010 was higher than the global reduction rate of 39 per cent.

The country is committed to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030, he said and cited the ongoing Phase V of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme.

Nadda said the renewed IDS response measures of 'test and treat' and universal viral load testing will be endorsed and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017 will be implemented in toto.

The Union minister underlined the sustained efforts by NACO and State AIDS Control Societies and said India has worked out a formula of "95-95-95" in view of the target of eliminating AIDS by 2030.

"Ninety-five percent of the patients in the country should know that they are infected with HIV, 95 percent of the patients should get treatment and the "viral load" of 95 percent of the patients should be lessened by antiretroviral therapy medicines," he explained.

At present, 81 per cent of patients know they are infected with HIV, 88 per cent patients are being given treatment and the viral load of 97 per cent patients has reduced, the Union minister informed.

"There has been 44 per cent reduction in new AIDS infections in the country, while AIDS-related deaths have reduced by 79 per cent in 2023 when compared to 2010," he said.

Nadda said the current prevalence of AIDS is 0.70 percent globally, whereas in India it was 0.20 percent, adding that after a long battle against AIDS, a strong medical system has been developed in the country to fight off this disease.

The Union Health Minister said the Centre is providing AIDS medicines to patients free of cost and also giving medicine to people instantly after they test positive for HIV.

Indian pharmaceutical companies were shipping the cheapest and most effective AIDS medicines to Africa, South Africa and Latin America, Nadda pointed out.

"Youth should take precautions while getting tattooed. Today we are getting to know that people are suffering from AIDS after getting tattoos. I want to make youth aware of this danger," he said.

The Union minister also urged people to set aside taboos associated with the disease and adopt a sensitive attitude towards those infected.

It should be ensured that there is no discrimination against HIV infected people in employment and other areas, Nadda asserted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the function.

Yadav said MP aims to achieve the target of eradicating AIDS as a public health threat by 2028, two years ahead of the 2030 SDG goal.

Emphasizing that the government is working on the principle of 'live and let live', Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is leading the way in Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana as well as in health indicators like IMR and delivery of health services to remote areas etc. PTI HWP LAL BNM