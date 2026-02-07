AIIA Goa combining modern oncology with ayurveda, yoga to aid cancer patients tackle daily challenges

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Patients battling cancer are finding much-needed reinforcement for their quality of life at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, which is combining modern oncology with ayurveda and yoga to help them tackle the everyday challenges posed by the disease, officials said.

The Integrative Oncology outpatient department (OPD) has benefited more than 150 patients since its launch in November 2025, offering a multidisciplinary and patient-centred approach to cancer care, they said.

“The Integrative Oncology Care and Research Centre reflects our vision of delivering patient-centred, evidence-informed healthcare by responsibly integrating ayurveda with modern oncology.

“Our focus is on restoring dignity, functionality, and the overall well-being in cancer patients," Dr Pradeepkumar Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), said.

“To achieve this, we adopt a comprehensive combination of therapies, including Ayurvedic Rasayana therapy, ayurvedic medicines, personalised diet plans, lifestyle modifications, and yoga therapy," he said.

According to ayurveda, all diseases are fundamentally linked to metabolic imbalance, and improving metabolism through this integrated therapeutic approach can support healing, Prajapati explained.

“Therefore, our aim is not merely to treat the disease, but to care for the patient as a whole,” he said.

Dr Sujata Kadam, Dean (Academic and Administration), AIIA Goa, said the centre marks a significant step in advancing evidence-based integrative healthcare.

“By combining ayurveda's holistic strengths with modern oncology and supportive therapies, we are addressing critical gaps in cancer care, particularly in improving patients' quality of life," she said.

Highlighting the impact of integrative care, clinicians cited the case of a 44-year-old woman with diabetes, who was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer three years ago.

She underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy and later developed kidney metastasis, necessitating nephrectomy and additional chemotherapy.

Following multiple surgeries, her quality of life deteriorated significantly, marked by fatigue, insomnia, weight gain, joint pain and reduced mobility.

Unable to manage routine activities, she approached the Integrative Oncology OPD at AIIA Goa on the recommendation of her daughter.

"Earlier, I was unable to do my routine household work and could barely walk a few steps. I suffered from anorexia, insomnia, fatigue, joint pain and depression. After receiving treatment at IOCRC, there has been a significant improvement, and I am feeling much better now," the patient said.

Encouraging clinical outcomes have been observed in such cases, Vaidya Sanjay Khedekar, Associate Professor and Convenor, IOCRC, AIIA Goa, said.

"We provide cancer patients with a comprehensive combination of ayurveda medicines, diet therapy, yoga, lifestyle modification, psychological counselling and specialised Rasayana therapy to enhance survivorship and improve quality of life,” he said.

In another case, a 70-year-old female patient with Stage-3 colon cancer underwent surgical intervention and has been receiving ayurvedic treatment for the past nine months.

In the post-surgical period, the patient presented with complaints of flatulence, abdominal bloating, hyperacidity, insomnia, fatigue, and psychological depression.

She was managed with ayurvedic medications along with an ayurvedic diet, yoga therapy, and counselling. Over the course of treatment, she experienced gradual relief from all symptoms.

A marked improvement was observed in her overall quality-of-life parameters, officials said.

Sharing her experience, the patient said, "After surgery, I was not feeling well psychologically. I was unable to sleep, had digestive problems, and experienced excessive weakness. A family friend recommended this centre. After starting treatment here, I received significant relief and now I feel better day by day. All the therapies introduced have been effective, especially the counselling regarding lifestyle, diet and medicines, which was truly exceptional." The centre functions as a multidisciplinary facility offering integrated, patient-centred care.

To strengthen evidence-based research in ayurveda and integrative oncology, a tripartite MoU was signed on National Ayurveda Day on September 23, 2025, between the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa, ACTREC-Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, and AIIA Goa, Khedekar said.

Under the MoU, an integrative oncology joint clinic has been established, where patients are jointly evaluated by oncologists from the Tata Memorial Centre, private oncologists from Goa and ayurveda physicians from AIIA Goa, he said.

The treatment plans are finalised through multidisciplinary discussions and shared with patients, who are given the option to adopt the proposed integrative care approach.

The centre integrates ayurveda-based medical therapy, diet and lifestyle interventions, Rasayana therapy, yoga, physiotherapy and modern oncology consultations, enabling comprehensive assessment, individualised care planning, caregiver counselling and structured follow-up, Kadam said.

Through a structured, evidence-informed care pathway supported by standardised documentation and outcome tracking, the IOCRC aims to achieve measurable functional gains and sustained improvements in patients' quality of life, she said.

"Our future focus will be on developing standardised treatment guidelines and generating robust evidence to enable replication of the IOCRC model at larger public health levels, ensuring wider access to integrative oncology services," Khedekar said.

The momentum for integrative healthcare models is also gaining policy support at the state level.

During a recent interaction with AYUSH and wellness stakeholders in Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the state's growing potential in holistic wellness and called for clear guidelines to strengthen integrated care, reiterating the state’s vision to emerge as a global wellness and medical value travel hub.

The initiative aligns with the National Health Policy-2017, which advocates integrative, preventive, promotive and rehabilitative healthcare across the continuum of care.