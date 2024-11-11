AIIB delegation visits Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A delegation comprising the board of directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Monday visited the first RRTS corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut as part of their five-day visit to the country, an official statement said.

The delegation was accompanied by officials from Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance and NCRTC.

A detailed presentation was given to the delegation covering the project overview and various innovative initiatives taken by NCRTC, challenges overcome in the implementation of the project and so on, the statement said.

The delegation took a round trip on the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Duhai RRTS station, where they experienced the commuter-centric features of the Namo Bharat trains, it said.

The visit also included a demonstration of several ground breaking technologies being adopted for this first-of-its-kind project in India, the statement said.

The members of the delegation complimented the NCRTC team on the adoption of these innovative practices, including the successful implementation of the latest technologies, such as ETCS-2 signalling over an LTE backbone for this transformative mobility solution, it stated.

AIIB is one of the primary financial partners for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, having extended a loan of USD 500 million through the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the statement added. PTI NIT NB