AIIMS, 5 medical colleges, four-lane roads Modi's gifts to Himachal: State BJP spokesperson

Dharamsala, Nov 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sharma highlighted the "substantial contributions" made by the central government to the state's development over the last nine years.

Sharma said the state has witnessed "unprecedented advancements" during this period under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur as a "pivotal development", Sharma specifically acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's "commitment" to Himachal. He also highlighted the inauguration of five medical colleges in the hill state.

Recognising the challenges posed by the increasing traffic, Sharma lauded the central government's move to initiate the construction of four-lane roads in critical routes such as Mandi-Kiratpur, Pathankot-Mandi, and Mataur-Shimla.

These projects, aimed at improving connectivity, are progressing rapidly with total investments of Rs 42,000 crore allocated for the development of 62 national highways in the state, he said.

Sharma also said that half of the roads constructed between 2014 and 2023 were carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), adding that it has "significantly contributed" to enhancing accessibility in remote areas.

The state BJP spokesperson also mentioned the allocation of Rs 800 crore by the Modi government for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line. PTI COR MNK MNK