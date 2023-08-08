AIIMS asks DMRC to enhance feeder bus service to hospital campus

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has urged the DMRC to augment the feeder bus service to the hospital campus to address the commuting challenges faced by patients, attendants, and staff.

Around 40-50 thousand individuals visit AIIMS daily and a majority of them rely on Delhi Metro services. The need for convenient transportation from the metro stations to the AIIMS campus has become evident, AIIMS Director Dr Srinivas said.

In a letter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Srinivas said, at present, the hospital is accessible from the AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station, both of which are significant entry points for visitors.

However, the AIIMS campus is distributed across three different land parcels, namely Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar, and Raj Nagar.

As a result, those arriving via Delhi Metro are faced with a considerable distance to walk or the challenge of finding alternative modes of transport like autorickshaws to reach their intended destination, Srinivas said in the letter.

This ordeal is particularly burdensome for the frail and ill patients visiting AIIMS, despite the comfortable air-conditioned metro ride, he said.

"Within the AIIMS campus, we have provisioned electric carts for the convenience of the patients and staff. However, similar connectivity is missing from the Metro Station to the various AIIMS New Delhi campuses," Srinivas said in the letter.

Srinivas has sought DMRC's support in enhancing the feeder bus service, preferably by introducing air-conditioned electric low-floor buses, from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station to the surrounding campuses of AIIMS New Delhi, including Ansari Nagar, Masjid Moth, and Raj Nagar.

"The proposed improvement in the feeder bus service aims to address the acute inconvenience faced by patients and staff during their commute, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey from the metro stations to the AIIMS premises," Srinivas stated. PTI PLB RHL