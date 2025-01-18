AIIMS-Awantipora expected to be operational by November end, say officials

Jammu: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kashmir's Awantipora is expected to be operational by the end of November, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

During a joint review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and attended by AIIMS Awantipora authorities and representatives from various government departments, officials said that the project has achieved an overall physical progress of approximately 61 per cent.

Executive Director (ED) of AIIMS Awantipora, Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, provided an overview of the project's progress and outlined the anticipated completion timeline for individual blocks.

He said the AIIMS is expected to be functional by November this year.

Advertisment

The chief secretary reviewed the status of the infrastructure developed so far, discussed the proposed timelines for its completion and urged the executing agency to scale up the workforce immediately after the winter season.